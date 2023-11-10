Monet, Phoebe Bridgers and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea follow SZA with seven nominations each.
Batiste, Boy Genius, Cyrus, Eilish, Rodrigo, Swift, Jack Antonoff and Brandy Clark all have six nominations.
"We are thrilled to kick off Grammy season with this year's diverse and genre-bending slate of nominees, representing the best of their craft and an incredible year of music," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a press release. "From breakthrough acts to legacy artists, we are amazed by all the musicians recognized for their outstanding contributions to music today. We can't wait to spotlight these remarkable creators and celebrate another amazing year in music on Feb. 4."
