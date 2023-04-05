Pop music icons Jonas Brothers will follow up their recent Broadway residency with a one-night-only show on Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.

The group has promised to perform all of its five albums, including its latest, The Album, which goes on sale Friday.

The sibling musicians will be the musical act on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live where former SNL cast member Molly Shannon will return as guest host.

The Jonas Brothers are also slated to perform on May 12 on NBC's Today show.