Graham Norton is set to host a new Irish comedy competition series called LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland for Prime Video.

The series, which will be filmed entirely in Ireland, is slated to premiere in 2024.

"I'm thrilled to be the host for the first Irish original, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland on Prime Video, and to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years," Norton said in a statement Tuesday.

"I'm so proud of our comedy culture and it's wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience. I can't wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going."

Norton, 60, has been the star of the BBC's weekly chat program, The Graham Norton Show, since 2007.