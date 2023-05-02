The Jonas Brothers are going on tour in 2023.

The tour begins Aug. 12 in the Bronx, N.Y., and ends Oct. 14 in Miami. Tickets go on sale May 12, with pre-sales from Citi and Verizon to begin Wednesday. Fans can also register for the Verified Fan pre-sale, which starts May 9.

The Jonas Brothers said they will perform five albums per night on the tour. The group has released five albums thus far, and will release a sixth album, The Album, on May 12.

Here's the full list of dates for the Jonas Brothers' new tour:

Aug. 12 - Bronx, N.Y., at Yankee Stadium

Aug. 13 - Bronx, N.Y., at Yankee Stadium

Aug. 15 - Boston, at TD Garden

Aug. 17 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 19 - Toronto, at Rogers Centre

Aug. 22 - Indianapolis, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 24 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 25 - Chicago, at Wrigley Field

Aug. 27 - St. Louis, at Enterprise Center

Aug. 30 - Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field

Sept. 1 - St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State Fair

Sept. 3 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Sept. 6 - Phoenix, at Footprint Center

Sept. 8 - Las Vegas, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 9 - Los Angeles, at Dodger Stadium

Sept. 11 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

Sept. 14 - Denver, at Ball Arena

Sept. 16 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center

Sept. 18 - Cleveland, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 21 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 22 - Baltimore, at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 23 - Washington, at Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 - Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 26 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

Sept. 28 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

Sept. 30 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

Oct. 1 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Oct. 3 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center

Oct. 5 - San Antonio, at AT&T Center

Oct. 7 - Houston, at Toyota Center

Oct. 9 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 10 - Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena

Oct. 12 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Oct. 13 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

Oct. 14 - Miami, at Kaseya Center