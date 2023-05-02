The tour begins Aug. 12 in the Bronx, N.Y., and ends Oct. 14 in Miami. Tickets go on sale May 12, with pre-sales from Citi and Verizon to begin Wednesday. Fans can also register for the Verified Fan pre-sale, which starts May 9.
The Jonas Brothers said they will perform five albums per night on the tour. The group has released five albums thus far, and will release a sixth album, The Album, on May 12.
Here's the full list of dates for the Jonas Brothers' new tour:
Aug. 12 - Bronx, N.Y., at Yankee Stadium
Aug. 13 - Bronx, N.Y., at Yankee Stadium
Aug. 15 - Boston, at TD Garden
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Aug. 17 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 19 - Toronto, at Rogers Centre
Aug. 22 - Indianapolis, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 24 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 25 - Chicago, at Wrigley Field
Aug. 27 - St. Louis, at Enterprise Center
Aug. 30 - Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field
Sept. 1 - St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State Fair
Sept. 3 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Sept. 6 - Phoenix, at Footprint Center
Sept. 8 - Las Vegas, at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 9 - Los Angeles, at Dodger Stadium
Sept. 11 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
Sept. 14 - Denver, at Ball Arena
Sept. 16 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center
Sept. 18 - Cleveland, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.