The film explores the partnership between Nike and basketball star Michael Jordan. Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, while Damon portrays Sonny Vaccaro, the sports marketing executive who signed Jordan.
"Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sport and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand," an official synopsis reads.
Air opened in theaters April 5. The film has grossed more than $47 million in the United States and Canada.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.