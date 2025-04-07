John Lithgow, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville were among the winners at Sunday's Olivier Awards ceremony for excellence in British theater.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button won the top award for Best New Musical, while its star John Dagleish earned the Best Actor in a Musical honor.

Fiddler on the Roof was named Best Musical Revival.

Oedipus was selected as Best Revival of a Play and its cast members Manville and Romola Garai won for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively.

Giant was voted Best New Play and its stars Lithgow and Elliot Levey won for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

Staunton was deemed Best Actress in a Musical for Hello, Dolly! and Maimuna Memon won for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

The Best Supporting Actor in a Musical prize went to Layton Williams for Titanique.

Beverley Knight and Billy Porter hosted the event at London's Royal Albert Hall.