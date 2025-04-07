A documentary about rock 'n' roll legend Billy Joel is set to open this year's Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For nearly 25 years, Tribeca Festival has been a love letter to the artists, culture, and stories that make New York great," the festival's official X account said Sunday.

"That's why we're excited to open the 2025 Festival with the world premiere of Billy Joel: And So It Goes, an @HBO Original documentary exploring the life and music of the man who captured New York's soul in a single song. We'll be celebrating Billy Joel at the Beacon Theatre on June 4."

Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin directed the documentary, which featurses exclusive interviews and never-before-seen videos and photographs from the 75-year-old, Long Island singer's life and career.

It is expected to premiere on HBO and Max this summer.