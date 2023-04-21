Global Citizen is adding singer John Legend and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the lineup for its Global Citizen Now summit.

The organization announced in a press release Friday that Legend, 44, and Trudeau, 51, will attend the gathering April 27 and 28 in New York City.

Global Citizen Now brings together "government leaders, private sector executives, grassroots activists, cultural innovators, philanthropic experts and leading journalists" to address urgent issues and systemic challenges around the world.

"Building a future that is fair, equal, and peaceful, with clean air and clean water for everyone, is at the heart of the United Nations Sustainable development goals and reflects the vision of the Global Citizen Now summit. In New York City, I look forward to advancing our shared progress and advocating for strong global commitments to support gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls everywhere," Trudeau said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron, actors Hugh Jackman, Katie Holmes and Busy Phillips, news personalities Gayle King and Juju Chang, singer Chris Martin, political commentator Joe Scarborough and more will also attend the summit.

The Global Citizen Now opening sessions will stream April 27 at 3 p.m. EDT on Reuters. Various sessions will also stream on Global Citizen's Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn pages at 3 p.m. and April 28 at 12:15 p.m.