Caitlyn Jenner is mourning the death of her mother, Esther Jenner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olympic gold medalist and former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced Friday that her mom died Thursday morning at age 96.

Jenner shared the news on Instagram alongside a tribute to her mom.

"I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully. Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life," Jenner captioned the post.

"I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life," she added. "Love you mom."

Esther Jenner appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2013 and also made appearances on Jenner's series I Am Cait and Untold: Caitlyn Jenner.

She voiced her love for Jenner in an interview with People in 2016 after Jenner came out as a transgender woman.

"It takes so much courage to do what she's doing," Esther Jenner said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I love her," she added. "And she's happy. That's all that matters."