Community actor Joel McHale is taking over as host for Season 2 of the game show The 1% Club, exclusively on FOX.

Season 1 also streamed on Prime Video and featured Patton Oswalt as the host.

McHale also stars in the FOX comedy Animal Control, and the network's reality competition show Crime Scene Kitchen.

"Joel's outstanding comedic timing and hosting charm already make him a standout talent here at FOX, and now -- building on the 1% Club's strong first year on the network -- we're bringing his unrivaled energy, irreverence and charisma to Season 2," FOX Television Network President Michael Thorn said in a statement Thursday.

The adaptation of the British quiz show challenges contestants to answer a series of increasingly tough questions that only 1 percent of people can get right.

The grand prize is $100,000.