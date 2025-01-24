FKA twigs has released new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her 11-track album, Eusexua, which dropped Friday, includes a collaboration with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian 's 11-year-old daughter, North West.

The song, titled "Childlike Things," features North West singing and rapping in Japanese.

"Konnichiwa, my name is North-chan California to Tokyo," she sings. "Jesus king. God praise. Jesus is the only true god."

The album is FKA twigs' first release since the mixtape Caprisongs in 2022 and her first studio album in over five years.

"Eusexua has been my practice for the years that is has been in creation," the singer and actress, 37, wrote on Instagram in September. "It is my opus and truly feels like a pin at the centre of the core of my artist."

She added that the project idea came to her while she was "in a toilet at a rave in Prague."

Other songs on Eusexua include the previously released "Drums of Death" with Koreless, "Perfect Stranger" and "Eusexua."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

FKA twigs will promote the album with a new tour that kicks off March 8 in Prague and concludes April 19 in San Francisco.