Reality TV personality and restaurateur Joe Bastianich was eliminated Wednesday from Season 11 of The Masked Singer.

Bastianich was dressed in a costume created to look like spaghetti and meatballs.

He sand "Movin' Out" and "Only the Good Die Young" on Billy Night before he got the boot.

Comic actor Kevin Hart was the first celebrity to go this season. He was dressed as a book when he withdrew from the competition on the season premiere.

Reality star Savannah Chrisley was the second to leave. She was voted off of the show.

Nick Cannon is the host.