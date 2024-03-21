Friends icon David Schwimmer is to star in Season 2 of the supernatural series, Goosebumps.The Disney+ anthology show is based on R.L. Stine's best-selling kids' books.Stine confirmed the news on his X account Wednesday."David Schwimmer to star in Goosebumps, season two," the author posted, along with a link to a Variety report about the casting.No other casting or anticipated premiere date have been announced yet."Teenage siblings discover a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery," a synopsis said."As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."Season 1 premiered in October 2023. The show was renewed in February.Schwimmer plays paleontologist Ross on Friends from 1994 to 2004.