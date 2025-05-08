Lifetime announced the movie Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life on Thursday. The film will air June 21 at 8 p.m. EDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jodie Sweetin plays Noelle, the mother of two teens, Miles (Alexander Elliot) and Haley (Nikki Roumel). When Miles is rejected by girls at school, he discovers the world of involuntary celibates online.

His mother and sister notice Miles becoming more hostile and isolated. They seek to save him from falling under the "incel" culture.

"Incel" is a term used by male pundits online on YouTube, TikTok and other platforms. They claim they do not wish to be celibate, but women are forcing them to be.

Sweetin previously starred in Lifetime's Handyman from Hell. She was a child actor on Full House and reprised her role as Stephanie Tanner, now a mother, herself, in Netflix's Fuller House revival.

Stefan Brogren directs Dateless to Dangerous. Caitlin English, Gary Entin and Edmund Entin wrote the script.