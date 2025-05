James Foley died earlier this week at 71. The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline confirmed with Foley's representatives Thursday and they stated the cause was brain cancer.

Foley directed Madonna videos for "Papa Don't Preach," "Live to Tell" and more. He directed his first film in 1984, Reckless, followed by 1986's At Close Range starring Christopher Walken Sean Penn and Mary Stuart Masterson

The '80s also saw Foley direct the Madonna vehicle Who's That Girl. In 1992 he directed Glengarry Glen Ross, the adaptation of David Mamet's play starring Jack Lemmon, Ed Harris, Al Pacino, Alec Baldwin, Alan Arkin and more as competing real estate salesmen.

1996's Fear was one of Mark Wahlberg's early film roles, as the stalker boyfriend of Reese Witherspoon. His most recent films were Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, the sequels to Fifty Shades of Grey.

On television, Foley episodes of Twin Peaks, Hannibal, House of Cards and Billions.