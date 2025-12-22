Jimmy Kimmel is set to deliver The Alternative Christmas Message on Channel 4 this week.

The U.K. program, which debuted in 1993, has previously featured addresses from Edward Snowden, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Andrew Stockton.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host is expected to reflect on the last few months. In September, ABC suspended his show following comments he made in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death.

The move sparked protests and concern about free speech, and his show returned to the air a week later.

He has since signed a contract to continue hosting through May 2027.

"Following his return to air and his much-publicized criticism of the U.S. administration, Kimmel will reflect on the past few months in a deeply personal and characteristically jovial address," a press release states. "Jimmy will say, 'From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year.'"

The program will air on Channel 4 Dec. 25, and be available to stream, the press release concludes.