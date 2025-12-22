Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Musician Giacomo Puccini in 1858-- First lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson in 1912-- TV personality Gene Rayburn in 1917-- Actor Barbara Billingsley in 1915-- Actor Hector Elizondo in 1936 (age 89)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Steve Carlton in 1944 (age 81)-- Former TV news anchor Diane Sawyer in 1945 (age 80)-- Musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) in 1948 (age 77)-- Musician Maurice Gibb (Bee Gees) in 1949-- Musician Robin Gibb (Bee Gees) in 1949-- Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1960-- Actor Ralph Fiennes in 1962 (age 63)-- Musician Vanessa Paradis in 1972 (age 53)-- Actor Heather Donahue in 1973 (age 52)-- Actor Chris Carmack in 1980 (age 45)-- Musician Jordin Sparks in 1989 (age 36)-- Musician DaBaby in 1991 (age 34)-- Musician Meghan Trainor in 1993 (age 32)-- Musician Latto in 1998 (age 27)-- Actor\/musician Joshua Bassett in 2000 (age 25)-- Actor Bryce Gheisar in 2004 (age 21)-- Actor Madeleine McGraw in 2008 (17)