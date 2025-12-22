Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Musician Giacomo Puccini in 1858

-- First lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson in 1912

-- TV personality Gene Rayburn in 1917

-- Actor Barbara Billingsley in 1915

-- Actor Hector Elizondo in 1936 (age 89)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Steve Carlton in 1944 (age 81)

-- Former TV news anchor Diane Sawyer in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) in 1948 (age 77)

-- Musician Maurice Gibb (Bee Gees) in 1949

-- Musician Robin Gibb (Bee Gees) in 1949

-- Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1960

-- Actor Ralph Fiennes in 1962 (age 63)

-- Musician Vanessa Paradis in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Heather Donahue in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Chris Carmack in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician Jordin Sparks in 1989 (age 36)

-- Musician DaBaby in 1991 (age 34)

-- Musician Meghan Trainor in 1993 (age 32)

-- Musician Latto in 1998 (age 27)

-- Actor/musician Joshua Bassett in 2000 (age 25)

-- Actor Bryce Gheisar in 2004 (age 21)

-- Actor Madeleine McGraw in 2008 (17)