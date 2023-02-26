Jessica Chastain, 'Top Gun,' 'Stranger Things' are early SAG Awards winners
UPI News Service, 02/26/2023
The stunt teams for Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things were among the early winners at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Jessica Chastain also won Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for George & Tammy.
The SAG Awards honor excellence in TV and cinematic performances.
Films The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once went into the ceremony with five nominations each, including for Best Ensemble in a Movie.
Netflix drama Ozark followed with four nominations.
Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez opened the ceremony with a parody of Banshees, showing Martin telling Short he no longer wanted to be friends and would cut off his own fingers if he didn't go away.
"So, no more banjo?" Gomez asked, to which Martin replied by putting down his favorite musical instrument.
"Yes!" Gomez exclaimed.
