The stunt teams for Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things were among the early winners at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Chastain also won Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for George & Tammy.

The SAG Awards honor excellence in TV and cinematic performances.

Films The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once went into the ceremony with five nominations each, including for Best Ensemble in a Movie.

Netflix drama Ozark followed with four nominations.

Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin Martin Short and Selena Gomez opened the ceremony with a parody of Banshees, showing Martin telling Short he no longer wanted to be friends and would cut off his own fingers if he didn't go away.

"So, no more banjo?" Gomez asked, to which Martin replied by putting down his favorite musical instrument.

"Yes!" Gomez exclaimed.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Andrew Garfield will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to actress Sally Field

The gala is streaming on Netflix's YouTube channel, as well as on Twitter and Facebook.

Presenters are expected to include Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Jenny Slate, Orlando Bloom, James Marsden, Mark Wahlberg, Jovan Adepo, Jason Bateman, Emily Blunt, Matt Bomer, Jeff Bridges, Jessie Buckley, Diego Calva, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Paul Dano, Ariana DeBose, Fran Drescher, Colin Farrell, Claire Foy, Andrew Garfield, Antonia Gentry, Brendan Gleeson, Stephanie Hsu, Gabriel LaBelle, Eugene Levy, Li Jun Li, Rooney Mara, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal, Jenna Ortega, Ashley Park, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Ke Huy Quan, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam Scott, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.