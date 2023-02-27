Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1807

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black in 1886

-- Soprano Marian Anderson in 1897

-- Novelist John Steinbeck in 1902

-- Actor Joan Bennett in 1910

-- Author Lawrence Durrell in 1912

-- Former Texas Gov. John Connally in 1917

-- Actor Joanne Woodward in 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor Elizabeth Taylor in 1932

-- Consumer activist Ralph Nader in 1934 (age 89)

-- Author N. Scott Momaday in 1934 (age 89)

-- Actor Barbara Babcock in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor Howard Hesseman in 1940

-- Actor Mary Frann in 1943

-- Physicist Alan Guth in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Timothy Spall in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Adam Baldwin in 1962 (age 61)

-- Singer Chille, born Rozonda Thomas, in 1971 (age 52)

-- Author/activist Chelsea Clinton in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Josh Groban in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Kate Mara in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Lindsey Morgan in 1990 (age 33)