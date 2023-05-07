Hawkeye and The Mayor of Kingstown Jeremy Renner, who was badly injured in a January snowplowing mishap, shared Instagram videos this weekend showing his recovery.

"My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother," Renner captioned a clip of him walking with assistance and on a treadmill, eventually strolling slowly and then more quickly around his house.

Another video showed him doing squats and running in place.

"I've decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive," he wrote alongside the footage.

"The body is miraculous.... Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ). Encouraged after this warm up to press on (don't tell my PT.)"

Renner, 52, broke more than 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma after being run over by his 7-ton snowcat snowplow machine while trying to protect his nephew.

He has not been back to filming since the mishap, but he did recently attend the premiere of his docu-series Rennervations and make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!