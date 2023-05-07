Duffer Brothers: No 'Stranger Things' production during the writers strike
UPI News Service, 05/07/2023
Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things, say the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series will not go into production until the Writers Guild of America strike ends.
"Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins," the Stranger Things writers room Twitter account said Saturday.
"While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong."
