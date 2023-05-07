Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things, say the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series will not go into production until the Writers Guild of America strike ends.

"Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins," the Stranger Things writers room Twitter account said Saturday.

"While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong."

Set in 1980s Indiana, the Netflix show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and Maya Hawke.

The board of directors for the Writers Guild of America voted unanimously to call for a walkout effective last Monday with picketing beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The union said the decision to strike came after it failed to reach an agreement after six weeks of negotiations with studios and streaming services

The strike is bringing an end to television production and most talk-show broadcasts until an agreement is reached.