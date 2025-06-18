Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere released its first trailer, featuring The Bear star Jeremy Allen White as legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen.

The trailer, released Tuesday by 20th Century Studios, finds White playing Springsteen as he writes and records the 1982 album Nebraska.

"Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen's New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works -- a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe," the official synopsis reads.

The film is written and directed by Scott Cooper, who adapted the screenplay from the book Deliver Me from Nowhere, by Warren Zanes.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere also stars Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Springsteen's manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Doug; Gaby Hoffman as his mother, Adele; Odessa Young as Faye; Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive Al Teller.

The film releases in theaters Oct. 24.