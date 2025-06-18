FX released the trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 on Wednesday. The new season premieres on July 9 at 9 p.m. EDT on FXX and streams Thursdays on Hulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

One new episode has Frank ( Danny DeVito ) compete on The Golden Bachelor. He chooses a woman named Cock Chewa and host Jesse Palmer plays himself.

Other episodes show another crossover with Abbott Elementary. The Sunny gang volunteered at the school in an episode of the ABC sitcom, but saved some raunchier activity for a Sunny episode.

Another spoof's FX's own The Bear as Dee (Katilin Olson) and Charlie (Charlie Day) scream in an ambulance as Charlie demands she call him Chef. Regulars Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney and guest stars Mary Elizabeth Ellis and David Hornsby also appear.

FX renewed It's Always Sunny for four seasons in 2020. That guaranteed seasons 15-18.