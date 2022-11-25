Pop star Jennifer Lopez announced she is working on a new musical project Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is Me ... Now," Lopez posted on Instagram.

"1. This Is Me ... Now

2. To Be Yours

3. Mad in Love

4. Can't Get Enough

5. Rebound

6. not. going. anywhere.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

7. Dear Ben pt. ll

8. Hummingbird

9. Hearts and Flowers

10. Broken Like Me11.

This Time Around

12. Midnight Trip to Vegas

13. Greatest Love Story Never Told

#ThisIsMeNow #ThisIsMeThenAndNow#20yearsofTHISISMETHEN#HappyAnniversary #ThisIsMeThen."

She made the announcement on the 20th anniversary of the release of her album, This Is Me...Then.

"This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment. It's about hope, faith and true love never dying," a press said about the 2023 album.

Lopez's last album, A.K.A. was released in 2014.