Agatha Christie's stage thriller, The Mousetrap, is set to make its Broadway premiere next year.

"I am thrilled that Agatha Christie 's beloved murder mystery that changed popular theatre and has been a landmark attraction for U.S. visitors to London's West End for the past 70 years will now be coming to Broadway," the play's producer Kevin McCollum announced Friday.

"I'm excited for the huge Christie fan base in North America, and for the acting company in New York who will join the esteemed ranks of The Mousetrap alumni."

No casting, director or theater have been announced yet.

The Mousetrap is the longest running play in the world. Its 70th anniversary touring production opened at England's Nottingham Theatre Royal in September.

It is slated to perform at more than 70 venues throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.