Apple TV+ on Friday announced premiere dates for Causeway, an upcoming drama starring Jennifer Lawrence, and Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues, a documentary about the famed trumpeter.

Both films are slated to play at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

According to Variety, Causeway will launch on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, and Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues will be available starting Oct. 28.

Apple TV+ has not commented on these release dates, although The Wrap also reported these dates as being accurate.

Causeway, one of the most highly anticipated films at TIFF, stars Jennifer Lawrence as a veteran who must face the trials of adjusting back to civilian life after she is sent home to New Orleans. Lawrence is also a producer on the project.

Causeway will mark the directorial debut of Lila Neugebauer, best known for her work on Broadway. She has also directed an episode of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Maid starring Margaret Qualley.

The film is being produced by A24 in collaboration with IAC Films and Lawrence's self-founded production company, Excellent Cadaver.

Causeway will have its TIFF screening on Sept. 10.

Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues is described by Apple TV+ as the "definitive" documentary on the musician.

The film, which was directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Sacha Jenkins, will tell the story of Armstrong's life in full, from his beginnings in New Orleans to his rise to a jazz icon.

The film, according to Apple TV+, will use "never-before-seen archival materials, including hundreds of hours of audio recordings, film footage, photographs, personal diaries and a life's worth of ephemera" to give the viewer an in-depth look at Armstrong's life.

Acclaimed filmmaker Ron Howard serves as executive producer along with Brian Grazer. The film was also produced in association with Universal Music Group's Polygram Entertainment.

Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues will open TIFF's documentary section on Sept. 8.

The two films are one of a number of Apple TV+ originals set to dominate the TIFF screening .

Five feature films from the streaming service will premiere at TIFF.

Beyond the two previously mentioned, this includes Sidney, a documentary about the recently deceased Sidney Poitier, Raymond & Ray starring Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor, and the dramedy The Greatest Beer Run Ever with Russell Crowe and Zac Efron.