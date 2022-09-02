'Jennifer Hudson Show' to feature Simon Cowell in series premiere
UPI News Service, 09/02/2022
The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature a special guest in its series premiere.
Producers said in a press release Friday that host Jennifer Hudson will reunite with former American Idol judge Simon Cowell in the episode.
The premiere will mark Hudson and Cowell's first sit-down conversation since Hudson placed seventh in Season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004. The episode will also celebrate Hudson's 41st birthday.
The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music.
"We all have a story to tell. We all want to find our light and let it shine. So, let's come together to laugh out loud, to share some hope and joy, and go back to connecting with each other," Hudson previously said.
