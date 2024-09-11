The upcoming season of The Jennifer Hudson Show will focus on how viewers can "choose joy."

"Jennifer will highlight a diverse array of guests including celebrities, viral sensations, and everyday heroes, all of whom embody the spirit of choosing joy in their daily lives," an official synopsis reads.

The show was nominated for four DayTime Emmy Awards in 2024.

"I love it here," she said in a recent episode before announcing her show's renewal. "I love your energy. Each and every day when I get to come through these doors and see all of these beautiful faces, and your energy and your spirits, it lifts me up just as much as I hope that I lift you up when I come out here."