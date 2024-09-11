Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams and Tyla are the finalists for Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The awards show will take place Wednesday evening in New York.

Roan, 26, will also perform at the VMAs. She has four nominations, including Best Trending Video for "Hot to Go!"

Voting for "Best New Artist" will remain open as the ceremony begins.

Abrams, 24, recently released The Secret of Us, her sophomore studio album featuring a song with Taylor Swift.

Tyla, 22, won the Best New Artist honor at the BET Awards in July.

Megan Thee Stallion is hosting the VMAs and will also perform. Halle Bailey, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X and Tinashe are among the presenters.

Taylor Swift has the most nominations of the evening, with 12 potential awards in her name.

The VMAs will air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.