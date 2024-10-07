CBS aired a star-studded special celebrating 50 years of the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Jennifer Hudson honored the late Whitney Houston by singing "I Will Always Love You," while Brad Paisley paid tribute to the late Charley Pride with a performance of "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" and his new single "Truck Still Works."

Sheila E. and Chaka Khan sang "I'm Every Woman," to celebrate half a century of achievements by women in music, Gladys Knight performed "Midnight Train to Georgia" and Green Day sang "Dilemma."

Kane Brown celebrated the legacy of country music by performing "Drive (For Daddy Gene)" and "Miles On It," and Nelly, Chingy, J-Kwon and members of the St. Lunatics honored hip-hop's evolution with a rap medley.

K-pop phenomenon Stray Kids represented the boy band genre singing *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" and their own "Chk Chk Boom."