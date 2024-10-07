Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Caesar Rodney in 1728-- Scientist Niels Bohr in 1885-- Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad in 1897-- Actor June Allyson in 1917-- South African archbishop\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in 1931-- TV personality Joy Behar in 1942 (age 82)-- Oliver North, the former White House aide who became the center of the Iran-Contra controversy, in 1943 (age 81)-- Actor Jill Larson in 1947 (age 77)-- Musician John Mellencamp in 1951 (age 73)-- Russian President Vladimir Putin in 1952 (age 72)-- Musician Ricky Phillips (Styx) in 1952 (age 72)-- Musician Hector "Tico" Torres (Bon Jovi) in 1953 (age 71)-- Musician Yo-Yo Ma in 1955 (age 69)-- Recording executive\/TV personality Simon Cowell in 1959 (age 65)-- Actor Dylan Baker in 1959 (age 65)-- Musician Toni Braxton in 1967 (age 57)-- Musician Thom Yorke (Radiohead) in 1968 (age 56)-- Actor Nicole Ari Parker in 1970 (age 54)-- Actor Allison Munn in 1974 (age 50)-- Musician Damian Kulash (OK Go) in 1975 (age 49)-- Musician Taylor Hicks in 1976 (age 48)-- Actor Omar Miller in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Aaron Ahsmore in 1979 (age 45)-- Actor Shawn Ahsmore in 1979 (age 45)-- Actor Holland Roden in 1986 (age 38)-- Singer Lewis Capaldi in 1996 (age 28)-- Actor Nicole Maines in 1997 (age 27)-- Actor Lulu Wilson in 2005 (age 19)