American Idol alums Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert reminisced about their Idol days and sang "Nessun Dorma" together Wednesday on The Jennifer Hudson's Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hudson said she still feels very much connected to the show. Lambert made it to 2nd place on his season of Idol and Hudson placed 7th.

Lambert said he auditioned with "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen and is now the frontman of the band and has been on tour with them for 10 years. Hudson said she auditioned with "Share Your Love with Me" by Aretha Franklin, and then she played Franklin in biopic Respect.

"Fate, right?" Lambert said. "You have to plant the seeds."

The pair then sang the opera classic while American Idol pianist Michael Orland accompanied them on piano.