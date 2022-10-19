Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Abolitionist Cassius Marcellus Clay in 1810

-- Motion picture pioneer Louis Lumiere in 1862

-- Newspaper columnist Jack Anderson in 1922

-- English spy novelist John Le Carre, born David Cornwell, in 1931

-- Actor Robert Reed in 1932

-- Pop artist Peter Max in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor Michael Gambon in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor John Lithgow in 1945 (age 77)

-- Feminist Patricia Ireland in 1945 (age 77)

-- Singer Jeannie C. Riley in 1945 (age 77)

-- British writer Philip Pullman in 1946 (age 76)

-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Sr. in 1952 (70)

-- U.S. political figure Grover Norquist in 1956 (age 66)

-- Singer Jennifer Holliday in 1960 (age 62)

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield in 1962 (age 60)

-- Television personality Ty Pennington in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor/director Jon Favreau in 1966 (age 56)

-- Amy Carter, daughter of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, in 1967 (age 55)

-- TV producer Trey Parker in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Chris Kattan in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Desmond Harrington in 1976 (age 46)

-- Canadian director Jason Reitman 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Gillian Jacobs in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Rebecca Ferguson in 1983 (age 39)