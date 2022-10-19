Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Abolitionist Cassius Marcellus Clay in 1810-- Motion picture pioneer Louis Lumiere in 1862-- Newspaper columnist Jack Anderson in 1922-- English spy novelist John Le Carre, born David Cornwell, in 1931-- Actor Robert Reed in 1932-- Pop artist Peter Max in 1937 (age 85)-- Actor Michael Gambon in 1940 (age 82)-- Actor John Lithgow in 1945 (age 77)-- Feminist Patricia Ireland in 1945 (age 77)-- Singer Jeannie C. Riley in 1945 (age 77)-- British writer Philip Pullman in 1946 (age 76)-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Sr. in 1952 (70)-- U.S. political figure Grover Norquist in 1956 (age 66)-- Singer Jennifer Holliday in 1960 (age 62)-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield in 1962 (age 60)-- Television personality Ty Pennington in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor\/director Jon Favreau in 1966 (age 56)-- Amy Carter, daughter of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, in 1967 (age 55)-- TV producer Trey Parker in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Chris Kattan in 1970 (age 52)-- Actor Desmond Harrington in 1976 (age 46)-- Canadian director Jason Reitman 1977 (age 45)-- Actor Gillian Jacobs in 1982 (age 40)-- Actor Rebecca Ferguson in 1983 (age 39)