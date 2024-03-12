Jenifer Lewis is going public about a near-fatal fall she experienced in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 67-year-old actress shared in a preview of an interview with Robin Roberts how she was seriously injured after falling 10 feet from a balcony.

Lewis was vacationing in Africa when she stepped out at night onto a balcony with an infinity pool at the lodge where she was staying.

"I was just taking in the fact that I was back in the Serengeti once again," the star recalled. "I'm walking, and all of a sudden, kaboom. I had fallen ten feet into a dry ravine, full of boulders and stones and sharp rocks."

"There was a space that was not sectioned off, and there was no sign that said 'caution,'" she added.

Lewis said she was "in shock" and unable to move after her fall.

"My right hip took the impact. My shoulder went up against the stone. A lightning bolt went through my mind's eye, right here," she said. "In pitch black, I didn't know I was falling. Nothing would move."

After Lewis called for her friend, she realized there was "wild animals" nearby, including a Cape buffalo "ten feet away." Lewis also heard the roar of a lion.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"My last thought, because I am Jenifer Lewis , was, 'What a headline. The king ate the queen!'" she said with a laugh.

Lewis' full interview will air at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC and Hulu.

She thanked Roberts on Instagram, writing, "Thank you so very much @robinrobertsgma for sharing my story."

Lewis is known for the films What's Love Got to Do with It, The Preacher's Wife and Think Like a Man, and for playing Ruby Johnson on the ABC series Black-ish.