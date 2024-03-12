MacLachlan and Purnell will present Fallout at the festival, where they will be honored with the Canal+ Icon Award and Madame Figaro Rising Star Award, respectively.
Franklin is a historical drama based on the Stacy Schiff book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America. Michael Douglas stars as Benjamin Franklin, a Founding Father of the United States.
The series is directed by Tim Van Patten and premieres April 12 on Apple TV+.
Dark Horse, Dumbsday, Living On a Razor's Edge, Moresnet, Operation sabre, The Zweiflers, This is not Sweden and To the Wonder will screen in Competition.
"This upcoming edition feels like the culmination of our efforts and a real achievement in a competitive and challenging market which has been impacted a pandemic, a double strike, geo-political and economic turmoils," Canneseries artistic director Albin Lewi told Variety.
"Our lineup is qualitative and varied, with a mix of anticipated series from platforms and networks, as well as pure discoveries," he added.
