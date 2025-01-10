Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar and his wife Katelyn "Katey" Duggar have announced the "joyous news" that they've welcomed twin babies. Katey gave birth to twin daughters on Wednesday, January 8, People reported. Katey and Jed's newborns will join the couple's other two children, son Truett and daughter Nora. "We are thrilled to share the joyous news of the arrival of our twin daughters, Elsie Kate and Emma Kate!" Jed and Katey told the magazine in a statement. "Elsie was born on January 8, 2025 at 2:06PM weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and Emma followed at 2:13PM weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces." The pair, who got married in April 2021, added, "Both girls are healthy, and beautiful, and have completely captured our hearts." After welcoming Truett in 2022 and Nora in 2023, Katey and Jed announced they were expecting again in July 2024. Katey shared that Truett and Nora are "so excited to help" out with the babies. "Watching their excitement and love for their little sisters has been such a sweet blessing for us as parents," Katey gushed. The pair concluded, "We are so grateful to God for entrusting us with these precious girls. Our hearts are full, and we're thankful for the love and support we've received during this joyful time." Katey said she will share updates on her little ones in the near future via Instagram and the couple's official YouTube channel. Jed and Katey were together for more than a year before they tied the knot in Spring 2021. At the time of their wedding, Jed gushed about how finding Katey was the answer to his prayers and he was overjoyed to call her his wife. Jed -- the tenth child and fifth son of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar -- isn't the only Duggar expanding his family in 2025. Jed's sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo revealed in October 2024 that she's expecting her third child with husband Jeremy Vuolo. "We're super excited," Jinger told People late last year, adding how she's thrilled not to be pregnant during the hot summer months. The Duggar family's show, 19 Kids and Counting, aired on TLC for seven years until it was canceled in 2015 after cheating and molestation scandals involving Josh Duggar rocked his Christian family. Counting On premiered on TLC in 2015 and did not feature Josh. Season 11 of Counting On -- which was initially launched as Jill & Jessa: Counting On starring Josh's sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar -- wrapped in September 2020. Josh was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021.