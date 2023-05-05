Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
UPI News Service, 05/05/2023
NBC released a trailer for Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge on Friday with celebrity judges including Jay Leno, Terry Crews, Joel McHale and more. The show premieres May 30 at 10 p.m. EDT.
Rutledge Wood hosts the competition between 16 contestants as they turn nostalgic cars from the past into life-sized Hot Wheels. Ford designer Dalal Elsheikh and car influencer Hertrech "Hert" Eugene Jr. serve as auto experts, as 16 mechanics help contestants bring their designs to life.
The celebrity judges come for one episode each, with Jay Leno's Garage host Leno attending the season finale. The winner's design will also become a Hot Wheels die-cast miniature.
Anthony Anderson, WWE Superstar Big E, and Fast and the Furious star Sung Kang are additional celebrity judges.
Each episode has a $25,000 prize and the finale offers the winner $50,000. Contestants and mechanics come from across the U.S. and Canada.
