Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- French revolutionary Maximilien Robespierre in 1758

-- Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in 1856

-- Arctic explorer Robert Peary in 1856

-- Silent screen star Rudolph Valentino in 1895

-- Restaurateur Toots Shor in 1903

-- Actor/director/writer Orson Welles in 1915

-- Author Theodore White in 1915

-- Baseball legend Willie Mays in 1931 (age 92)

-- Rock musician Bob Seger in 1945 (age 78)

-- Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1953 (age 70)

-- TV host Tom Bergeron in 1955 (age 68)

-- Musician John Flansburgh in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Roma Downey in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor George Clooney in 1961 (age 62)

-- Martin Brodeur, who set numerous records as an NHL goaltender, in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Gabourey Sidibe in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Adrianne Palicki in 1983 (age 40)

-- Rapper Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Naomi Scott in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Noah Galvin in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Emily Alyn Lind in 2002 (age 21)

-- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2019 (age 4)

