Jason Momoa will serve as master of ceremonies for this year's Shark Week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discovery Channel announced in a press release Wednesday that Momoa, an actor known for playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, will host the 35th annual Shark Week, a weeklong programming block celebrating sharks.

"As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey," Momoa said in a statement. "This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It's a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman -- it began several generations before me."

During Shark Week, Momoa will introduce "the jaw dropping events, epic journeys, first-time revelations and groundbreaking scientific findings" in the new programming.

"Fans can expect adrenaline-inducing original hours of sharks from new and continuously explored destinations, all captured on camera by Discovery's dedicated science and research field teams," an official description reads.

Shark Week will air July 11-18 on Discovery Channel.

Momoa will reprise Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which opens in theaters Dec. 20.