And Just Like That will return for a second season on Max in June.

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, announced Wednesday that Season 2 of the comedy-drama series will premiere June 22.

Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly on Thursdays.

And Just Like That is a sequel to the HBO series Sex and the City, which had a six-season run from 1998 to 2004. The sequel follows friends Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) as they navigate life in their 50s.

Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Sara Ramirez and Sarita Choudhury also star.