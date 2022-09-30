Harry Potter and Operation Mincemeat actor Jason Isaacs is set to star as British-born, Hollywood screen legend Cary Grant in an ITV miniseries called Archie.

Laura Aikman will play Grant's ex-wife Dyan Cannon and Harriet Walter will play Elise Leach, Cary's mother.

The ensemble also includes Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Ian Pulston-Davies, Ian McNeice, Jason Watkins, Lisa Faulkner and Niamh Cusack.

Jeff Pope wrote the four-part drama, which will premiere on ITV's streaming service ITVX in the United Kingdom and via BritBox internationally before it airs on ITV.

Paul Andrew Williams will direct the series, and Cannon and Grant's daughter, Jennifer Grant, are executive producers on the project.

Born Archibald Alexander Leach, Grant was a handsome charmer who starred in film classics like Arsenic & Old Lace, His Girl Friday, Penny Serenade, None but the Lonely Heart, To Catch a Thief, North by Northwest and Charade. He died in 1986 at the age of 82.