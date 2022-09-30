George Clooney and Amal Clooney hosted the first-ever Albie Awards on Thursday.

The 61-year-old actor and 44-year-old human rights lawyer held the event for their Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library.

The Albie Awards are named after South African activist and former judge Albert "Albie" Sachs and honor "courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do."

"We believe that justice must be waged -- it doesn't just happen. So when journalists are locked up for doing their job, we try to get them out of prison. When young girls are denied the right to study, work, or marry when they want, we help them fight for their rights through the courts. When minorities are targeted for genocide, we help trigger trials against the perpetrators," George and Amal Clooney previously said.

"The Albie Awards add a new dimension to our work at CFJ: they are a way to shine a protective light on the many courageous individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice," the couple added.

George and Amal Clooney celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary this week. At the Albie Awards, George Clooney told People that he loved working with Amal Clooney on the event.

"Well we collaborate on everything. We collaborated on twins!" the actor said, referencing their 5-year-old twins, son Alexander and daughter Ella.

Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Tracee Ellis Ross, Drew Barrymore, Juliana Margulies, Ethan Hawke and Cindy Crawford were among the celebrities in attendance.