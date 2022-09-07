Jane Fonda says she's feeling "stronger" than she has in years after beginning treatment for cancer.

The 84-year-old actress gave a health update and thanked fans for their support in a blog post Tuesday after recently being diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I've been diagnosed with B-cell Non-Hodgins Lymphoma," Fonda wrote. "My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me."

"I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given," she added.

Fonda said she is about three weeks past her first chemotherapy session.

"I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years," she told fans. "The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out."

Fonda was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010.

"This is not my first encounter with cancer," she said Tuesday. "I've had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again."

Fonda went public with her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in a post Friday and said she had started chemotherapy.

The actress said she considers herself privileged to have health insurance and access to the best medical care.