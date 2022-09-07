The New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation have announced a lineup for the 2022 Stand Up for Heroes benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer and musician Bruce Springsteen and comedian and television personality Jon Stewart will take part in the event Nov. 7 at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York.

The benefit will also feature actress Amber Iman, folk rock band The Lumineers, and comedians Jeff Ross and Iliza Shlesinger.

Stand Up for Heroes will kick off the New York Comedy Festival. The annual event benefits the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which aims "to find, fund, shape, and accelerate equitable solutions that help the veteran and military community thrive."

"After an incredible in-person return last year, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back for another night of laughter, healing, and appreciation of our nation's heroic veterans, featuring some of the funniest comics and most talented musicians on the planet," Bob Woodruff said in a statement. "Stand Up for Heroes celebrates our veterans, military and their families highlighting their remarkable stories of resilience and service."

The New York Comedy Festival will run Nov. 7-13 this year.