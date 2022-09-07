The benefit will also feature actress Amber Iman, folk rock band The Lumineers, and comedians Jeff Ross and Iliza Shlesinger.
Stand Up for Heroes will kick off the New York Comedy Festival. The annual event benefits the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which aims "to find, fund, shape, and accelerate equitable solutions that help the veteran and military community thrive."
"After an incredible in-person return last year, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back for another night of laughter, healing, and appreciation of our nation's heroic veterans, featuring some of the funniest comics and most talented musicians on the planet," Bob Woodruff said in a statement. "Stand Up for Heroes celebrates our veterans, military and their families highlighting their remarkable stories of resilience and service."
The New York Comedy Festival will run Nov. 7-13 this year.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.