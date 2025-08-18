Jake Johnson to star in, Ben Stiller to produce comedy 'The Dink'
UPI News Service, 08/18/2025
New Girl and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor Jake Johnson will soon be seen in the Apple TV+ sports comedy film The Dink.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Excited to partner with @appletv on this one," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "I love the movie. It's a ton of fun. So many funny performances."
Johnson plays "a washed-up tennis pro who, desperate to save a struggling club and earn his father's respect, is compelled to break a sacred vow and do the unthinkable: play pickleball," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.