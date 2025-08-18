Glenn Close has landed the lead in Channel 4's drama, Maud, which is based on Helene Tursten's short story collections, An Elderly Lady is Up to No Good and An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Close will play the titular heroine, described by the British network as a "hilariously brusque, cantankerous, and ruthless older woman... and those are her nice qualities. She's also a killer with a tortured past."

Filming on the six-part series is to take place later this year in London.

No premiere date or additional casting have been announced yet.

"Maud is a deliciously dark and daring drama and the amazing Glenn Close will bring a thrilling complexity to the role," Gwawr Lloyd, the network's acting head of drama, said in a press release Monday.

Close's credits include The Big Chill, Dangerous Liaisons, Fatal Attraction, Reversal of Fortune, The Paper, 101 Dalmatians, Damages and Tehran.