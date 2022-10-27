'Jack Ryan': John Krasinski is on the run in Season 3 trailer
UPI News Service, 10/27/2022
Amazon is giving a glimpse of Jack Ryan Season 3.
Prime Video shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring John Krasinski.
Jack Ryan is based on the character created by author Tom Clancy. The series follows Ryan (Krasinski), a Marine veteran and financial analyst working for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
In Season 3, Ryan goes on the run after being accused of treason.
"Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy," an official description reads.
"Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it's too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe."
