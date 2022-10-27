HBO Max released three new images from Gossip Girl Season 2 on Thursday. Season 2 premieres Dec. 1.

One image shows cast members Jordan Alexander, Grace Duah, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Evan Mock, Emily Alyn Lind and Thomas Doherty standing together in the hall in episode 2. Another image shows Michelle Trachtenberg solo from Episode 6.

The third image shows Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith paired off in Episode 2. None of the photos come from the season premiere.

Based on Cecily von Ziegesar's books and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's CW series, the HBO Max revival resurrects Gossip Girl (Kristen Bell) to expose a new generation of Manhattan teens. Joshua Safran created the revival with Schwartz and Savage.

In Season 2, the characters are in their junior year in high school. The synopsis teases conflict between Julien (Alexander) and Monet (Smith) lies, "old enemies" and "new allies."

Gossip Girl aired its season finale Dec. 2, 2021 so the return comes exactly one year later.