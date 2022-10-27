'Gossip Girl' Season 2 photos tease secrets and lies
UPI News Service, 10/27/2022
HBO Max released three new images from Gossip Girl Season 2 on Thursday. Season 2 premieres Dec. 1.
One image shows cast members Jordan Alexander, Grace Duah, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Evan Mock, Emily Alyn Lind and Thomas Doherty standing together in the hall in episode 2. Another image shows Michelle Trachtenberg solo from Episode 6.
The third image shows Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith paired off in Episode 2. None of the photos come from the season premiere.
