Jack Black has confirmed he covered Britney Spears' hit song, "One More Time," for his new animated adventure, Kung Fu Panda 4.

Black told reporters at the film's premiere in Los Angeles Sunday that he and his Tenacious D singing/comedy partner Kyle Gass recorded the song after Black director Mike Mitchell suggested they sing something for the soundtrack.

"[Mitchell] said, 'Let's do 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' for the kung fu aspect of that song,' and we were like, 'Hell yeah,'" Black said.

"So, we got in the recording studio and we did it and we're really proud of the track. We shot a little impromptu music video in Kyle's hotel room and we put it on the Internet and it's gone crazy viral. It's exciting."

The song will be heard during the end credits when the movie is released on Friday.