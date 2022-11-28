South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview of their video for the song "Cheshire" on Monday.

The "Cheshire" teaser shows the members of Itzy perform a choreographed dance routine in a pink studio.

Itzy released a first teaser Sunday that shows the members playing darts and spinning a wheel on the set of a game show.

Itzy will release Cheshire and the "Cheshire" music video Nov. 30. The group previously shared a concept film for the EP.

Cheshire will mark Itzy's first EP since Checkmate, released in July.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.